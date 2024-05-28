Cricket

Ganguly Urges Saha To Play One Final Game For Bengal

The 39-year-old, Wriddhiman Saha, who joined Tripura after a rift with some Cricket Association of Bengal officials in 2022, met Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata

BCCI
Sourav Ganguly has requested Wriddhiman Saha to play one last match for Bengal before leaving the association. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has asked aggrieved veteran stumper Wriddhiman Saha to play "one last match" for his home state Bengal before calling it quits, Tripura Cricket Association joint secretary Jayanta Dey said on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The 39-year-old, who joined Tripura after a rift with some Cricket Association of Bengal officials in 2022, met Ganguly in Kolkata.

"Ganguly wants Saha to retire for Bengal, playing at least one last match. Saha told me this. But he's yet to ask for an NOC (no objection certificate) from Tripura," Dey told PTI.

File photo of the Nepal cricket team. - X/CricketNEP
Nepal Vs Canada Match Report, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Paudel & Co Lose By 63 Runs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We have recently given NOC to Sudip Chatterjee who is set for a Bengal return, but Saha has not asked for it as of now," he added.

It remains to be seen if Saha may turn up for Siliguri Strikers in the Bengal Pro T20 franchise league beginning on June 11, even as the players draft for the teams are over.

Their meeting comes two years after Saha had hit out against the Ganguly-led BCCI after he was not picked for the India home Test series against Sri Lanka.

He had revealed private dressing room conversations between him and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding his future that he should "think about retirement". He had further claimed that Ganguly had assured him a "spot" in the team.

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup - null
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Fixture Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Saha then chose not to play for Bengal as a senior official Debabrata Das had raised questions about his commitments leading to another fallout.

Saha even quit Bengal team's WhatsApp group and went on to join Tripura. The then CAB president Avishek Dalmiya tried to purusade Saha back into Bengal fold but he remained adamant.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress