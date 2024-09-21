SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Why Does Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand In Galle Have A Rest Day?

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, for the first time in 16 years, will witness a rest day, on what should have been Day 4 of the game. (More Cricket News)
On Day 3 at the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka gained control thanks to half-centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal, despite the impressive Kiwi pacer Will O’Rourke producing the goods.
At Stumps, the hosts were 202 runs ahead with six wickets in hand.
Why is there a rest day?
Due to the presidential elections on Saturday, September 21, the first Test will witness a rest day on Day 4, so the players can cast their votes from the respective constituencies.
Has this ever happened before?
Yes. In 2008, the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, hosted in Mirpur, witnessed a rest day (Day 3) as the country was scheduled to have the parliamentary elections on December 29.
Is this the first rest day between a Test in Sri Lanka?
No, this is not the first rest day in between a Test match in Sri Lanka.
The Zimbabwe's tour of SL saw a rest day during the Colombo Test on December 30, due to Poya Day, a Buddhist religious festival.