Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Why Does Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand In Galle Have A Rest Day?

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, for the first time in 16 years, will witness a rest day, on what should have been Day 4 of the game

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 2 Photo gallery_4
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
info_icon

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, for the first time in 16 years, will witness a rest day, on what should have been Day 4 of the game. (More Cricket News)

On Day 3 at the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka gained control thanks to half-centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal, despite the impressive Kiwi pacer Will O’Rourke producing the goods. 

At Stumps, the hosts were 202 runs ahead with six wickets in hand.

However, no cricket will be played on Saturday, making the Galle Test a six-day affair.

Why is there a rest day?

Due to the presidential elections on Saturday, September 21, the first Test will witness a rest day on Day 4, so the players can cast their votes from the respective constituencies. 

Has this ever happened before? 

Yes. In 2008, the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, hosted in Mirpur, witnessed a rest day (Day 3)  as the country was scheduled to have the parliamentary elections on December 29. 

Is this the first rest day between a Test in Sri Lanka?

No, this is not the first rest day in between a Test match in Sri Lanka.

The Zimbabwe's tour of SL saw a rest day during the Colombo Test on December 30, due to Poya Day, a Buddhist religious festival. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Discloses Bowling Tactic Experiment With Lack Of Grip From Chepauk Surface On Day Two
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. AFG Vs RSA, 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Makes History As Afghanistan Thrash South Africa
  4. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Walter Proud Of 'Courageous' Hull After Comeback Win
  2. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  3. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  4. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
  5. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  2. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  4. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  5. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  2. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sr Lankan Elections
  3. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
  4. Sri Lanka’s Economic Resurgence: Hope Amidst Election Uncertainty
  5. Sri Lanka’s Splintered Political Scene Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps