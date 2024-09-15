Cricket

Shubman Gill Set To Be Rested For Bangladesh T20Is, Ishan Kishan's Return Possible: Report

The 25-year-old batter is set to bat at the crucial No 3 position in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19

Shubman-Gill-Ishan-Kishan-India-Cricket
Shubman Gill with Ishan Kishan Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

Shubman Gill is set to be rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and out-of-favour wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan could possibly be finally considered but only in case of Rishabh Pant getting some time off. (More Cricket News)

"Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 (Gwalior), 10 (Delhi) and 13 (Hyderabad). Now first Test vs New Zealand starts October 16.

"So with a turnaround of three days, it is important to give Gill a break," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Indian cricket bowling coach Morne Morkel. - BCCI
Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah

BY PTI

Shubman Gill recently led India for a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare which India won 4-1.

The 25-year-old batter is set to bat at the crucial No 3 position in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19.

The second match of the series begins September 27 with the T20I series beginning on October 6. The last of the three T20Is is on October 13 and the Test series against New Zealand is set for an October 16 start. The quick turnaround time would mean most Test players will be rested for the Bangladesh T20Is.

If the rested players include Rishabh Pant, it could pave way for Ishan Kishan's return who has been out of the national side after being at odds with the BCCI for not featuring in long form domestic tournaments.

However, recently Kishan turned up for his Duleep Trophy side and notched up a fine century. The Jharkhand player last featured in the Indian team in November 2023 but there is a possibility that he could make a comeback with selectors likely to reconsider him.

