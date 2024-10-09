Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match

Services will go head to head against Meghalaya in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A Round 1 match on October 11, Friday at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New-Delhi. (More Cricket News)
The Services cricket team finished third in Elite Group A last year, playing seven matches with two wins, four draws, and one loss. A longstanding participant in Indian domestic cricket since the 1949–50 season, the team has yet to claim any silverware. They were runners-up twice in the 1956–57 and 1957–58 seasons.
On the other hand, Meghalaya, apparently a newcomer in first-class cricket, started their Ranji Trophy journey in the 2018–19 season and have yet to make a significant impact. They earned promotion to the Elite Group A this year after finishing in the top two of the Plate Group during the last season, although they lost to Hyderabad in the final by five wickets.
Services Vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details:
When is Services Vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 match?
The Services Vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 match will take place on the October 11, Friday at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New-Delhi at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Services Vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
Services Vs Meghalaya, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads:
Meghalaya:
Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arpit Bhatewara, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kishan Lyngdoh, Ram Gurung, Roshan Warbah, and Swarajeet Das
Services: