Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2

Hosts Samoa will look to overpower Fiji in the campaign openers of both the teams in the second match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A. (More Cricket News)
Apart from the hosts Samoa and their opening match rivals Fiji, Vanuatu and Cook Islands are also in fray in the competition. The winner among the four teams will join Papua New Guinea and another sub regional qualifier in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific hybrid Qualifier to get into the T20 World Cup.
The hosts finished last in the last East Asia-Pacific qualifiers and will look to do better this time. Caleb Jasmat is at the helm of the team this time and a better show in the field would be expected in home conditions.
Fiji finished third in the last qualifiers but this time, they have a young squad to shake up things a little bit.
Samoa vs Fiji Squads
Samoa
Sean Cotter, Fereti Sululoto, Michael Talalelei, Noah Mead, Darius Visser, Solomon Nash, Caleb Kiran Jasmat, Darren Ernest Roache, Punapunavale Sua Sale, Saumani Tiai, Solofuti Falo, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Afapene Ilaoa, Tineimoli Ropati, Emmanuel Lemana, Mapuifagalele Sani
Fiji
Dawson Roko Tawake, Joeli Qalo ki Moala, Metuisela Beitaki, Josaia Cama, Qalo Kau, Anish Shah, Peni Vuniwaqa, Sunia Tuiwai Yalimaiwai, Apete Sokovagone, Peni Dakainivanua, Siteri Tabuisulu, Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, James Junior, Peni Kotoisuva
Here is how you can catch the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2 live action.
Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming Details
When and where will Samoa vs Fiji T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match 2 take place?
The Samoa vs Fiji match will start from 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 17 at the Faleata Oval No 2 in Apia in Samoa.
How to watch Samoa vs Fiji T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2?
The T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in select regions.