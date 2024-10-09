SA-W Vs SCO-W Toss Update, Women's T20 WC 2024: South Africa Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bat first in the Group B match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Live Blog| Full Coverage)
Playing XIs:
Scotland Women (Playing XI): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
SA-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 Live Streaming:
The South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Full Squads:
Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell, Chloe Abel, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Abbi Aitken Drummond
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder