South Africa Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs

Laura Wolvaardt | South African skipper: Can't ask for more, great first half and followed it up with some excellent bowling as well. We did speak about it (NRR) coming into this game, we just felt the best chance to win the game was put a lot of runs on the board. We wanted to be ruthless with the ball and show what we are about. Every game it has been different, nice to have so many bowling options and so many all-rounders. Massive game for us (talking about their next game against Bangladesh), we need a win after losing the last game and hopefully this game will give us the confidence to put up a good show.