South Africa Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs

Laura Wolvaardt | South African skipper: Can't ask for more, great first half and followed it up with some excellent bowling as well. We did speak about it (NRR) coming into this game, we just felt the best chance to win the game was put a lot of runs on the board. We wanted to be ruthless with the ball and show what we are about. Every game it has been different, nice to have so many bowling options and so many all-rounders. Massive game for us (talking about their next game against Bangladesh), we need a win after losing the last game and hopefully this game will give us the confidence to put up a good show.
Kathryn Bryce | Scotland skipper: Just the little moments, few chances and it proved costly at the end and lost a few wickets early and we were always behind the game. When you are in that sort of pressure, tough to execute. Great to share the field and knowledge with them (South Africa). It is always going to be tough (facing England), back there in Sharjah it will be different conditions, we will try and see what we can learn from the games and all the practice and see where we end up.
Marizanne Kapp has been named the Player of the Match for her stunning knock of 43 runs off 24 balls.
In the post match interview she said:
Little bit nervous at the start of the match. Wicket was lot slower today, played a bit slower. The heat has been really tough, luckily the two day games are out of the way. Today was the slowest it has been. We have been working on a few options against spin and it came off. It's more a confidence thing for me. Focussing more on the basics, backing my strengths. Good total, would have liked it if we had pushed to 180-190 considering where we were but good learnings and we now face Bangladesh on this.
A margin as significant as 80 runs! In fact, some innings have been just 80 runs! But today this is the winning run margin of South African women who have thoroughly dismantled the Scottish team.
A Collapse! Scotland's women are facing a downfall at the hands of the South African bowlers. What a brilliant bowling display it has been!
Chloe Tryon strikes again, claiming her second wicket by dismissing Sarah Bryce in a similar manner to her sister. Bryce managed 7 runs off 7 balls, hitting 1 four.
Next up, Mlaba takes down Ailsa Lister, bowled out! Lister’s stumps are shattered after she scored 12 runs off 13 balls, including 2 fours.
Then, de Klerk joins the action, sending Priyanaz back to the pavilion with a length delivery on middle with 4 runs off 5 balls, with 1 four.
SCO-W: 45-5(8)
What happened to the Scottish batters? While the Proteas built their innings to 50 runs without losing a wicket during the powerplay, Scotland find themselves at just 23, having lost two wickets in 5 overs.
Chloe Tryon bowls out Sarah Bryce with a soft dismissal for 5 runs off 8 balls. Shortly after, Ayabonga Khaka takes down Saskia Horley with a length delivery outside off.
Now, the captain remains at the crease, joined by right-handed batter Ailsa Lister.
SCO-W: 25-2(5)
Saskia Horley and Sarah Bryce are at the crease, with Kapp opening the attack.
Now, Chloe Tryon, bowling left-arm orthodox, steps in to make her mark.
SCO-W: 14-0(2.4)
The Proteas women have set the highest team total of the season, finishing their innings at 166/5 in 20 overs. Marizanne Kapp was the standout performer, scoring a blistering 43 off just 24 balls.
Now, Scotland face a daunting target of 167 runs. Will they be able to break this record? Best of luck, Scots!
In the 17th over, Kathryn Bryce dismisses Marizanne Kapp, caught by Darcey Carter! Kapp finishes her impressive knock with 43 runs off 24 balls, including 4 fours with her team on a good innings already.
The South African women set a new team total this season, reaching 160+ runs.
Currently, Sune Luus is at the crease, and Annerie Dercksen has joined her as the South African women sit at 164/5 after 19.1 overs.
RSA-W: 165-5(19.2)
The fall of Tazmin Brits may have come as a big relief to the Scots. In the 14th over, Olivia Bell delivers a dangerous, and once again it was Bryce who did the job by catching it well (not too well but a successful one)! The Proteas opener departs after a solid 43 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and a six.
Now, Sune Luus, the right-handed batter, comes to the crease to join Kapp.
RSA-W: 132-3 (16)
There goes the second wicket! But with 8 overs still remaining, there’s time to inflict some damage on the Scots bowlers. Anneke Bosch, scoring 11 off 13, falls to Darcey Carter, caught by Bryce!
Now, Marizanne Kapp, the right-handed batter, comes to the crease.
SA-W: 96-2(12)
And here comes the hope! Katherine Fraser makes a breakthrough by dismissing the Proteas' strong opener. She delivers a wider, fuller length ball, and down goes captain Wolvaardt, caught by Olivia Bell. The partnership is broken.
Now, Anneke Bosch, the right-handed batter, comes to the crease.
RSA-W: 68-1(8.3)
It seems the opening pair of Wolvaardt and Tazmin is back to their resilient style of play, like they did in the opening match.
Tazmin with 20 runs off 16 balls, and captain Laura Wolvaardt with 37 runs off just 20 balls, have taken South Africa Women to 60 runs in only 6 overs!
That was one of the best powerplay of the season so far.
RSA-W: 61-0(6.3)
And the thrill begins with a dropped catch! Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are at the crease.
Kathryn Bryce, bowling right-arm medium pace, is now coming into the attack after Rachel Slater opened the bowling.
SAW: 8-0(1.3)
WV Raman and Pommie Mbangwa | The temperature is 37 degrees at the moment. Dimensions - 57 and 63 square, 73 metres straight down the ground which looks dry despite the grasses being all green. The batters should play with the turn and use their bottom hand to score well. It is also important for the bowlers to work around and push the fielders in the deep, as the surface is low-bounced, so playing across the line would be risky.
Scotland Women (Playing XI): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
South Africa Women have won the toss and have opted to bat against Scotland women in match 11 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Riding on their excellent show with the ball, West Indies got the better of Scotland by six wickets in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. For Scotland, it was their second successive defeat. Read full match report here.
England put up an all-round show to outplay South Africa by seven wickets for their second successive win on Monday. Sophie Ecclestone (2/15) strangulated South Africa in the death overs to restrict them to 124/6 after they opted to bat on a tricky wicket. Read the full match report here.
Both the South Africa women and Scotland women will meet each other in the T20 format today for the first time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. So, there is no head to head record.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell
The South Africa vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9, at 3:30 pm IST. Live actions will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)