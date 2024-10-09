SA-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: South Africa Thrash Scotland By 80 Runs To Keep Semi-Finals Hope Alive

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Proteas openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits set the tone with a beautiful partnership just like they did in their opening game. They put up 60 runs in the powerplay, posting 60/0 in 5 overs, which remains the highest powerplay of the tournament. By the end of their innings, South Africa finished with a record total of 166/5 (20 overs), the highest team total of the season so far.