Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 13

Check out how you can watch the Rwanda Vs Seychelles T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 13 live

Seychelles vs Rwanda
Seychelles cricket team. Photo: X/ICCAfrica
Rwanda and Seychelles both would try to get a consolation second victory in the African sub-region qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup when the two sides face each other in the 13th match of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

Rwanda and Seychelles both have only a single victory to show in four matches so far in the tournament. That victory too came because Gambia could not arrive in Nairobi in time and the match was forfeited. Both teams have gained their sole victory in the competition only in this fashion.

Both sides will be looking for their first full-fledged win to end the tournament on a high.

Two teams had to qualify for the Africa qualifiers from the tournament. Those two teams will be Zimbabwe and Kenya after both of them sealed top two finishes for themselves on Wednesday.

Check out how you can watch the Rwanda Vs Seychelles T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 13 live.

Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Rwanda Vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?

The Rwanda Vs Seychelles match will take place on Thursday, October 24 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 12:0pm IST.

Where to watch the Rwanda Vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?

The Rwanda Vs Seychelles match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.


Squads:

Seychelles Squad: Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Tim Horpinitch(c), Shanmugasundram Mohan(w), Stephen Madusanka, Rashen de Silva, Naidoo Krishnasamy, Jobayer Hossen, Sohail Rocket Rana, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Samarathunga Rukmal, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Hirani Lalji Harji, Manikandan Mariyappan, Sujarikhan Tandavel, Harsha Madhushanka

Rwanda Squad: Oscar Manishimwe, Didier Ndikubwimana(w), Isae Niyomugabo, Daniel Gumyusenge, Yves Cyusa, Clinton Rubagumya(c), Muhammad Nadir, Israel Mugisha, Eric Kubwimana, Zappy Bimenyimana, Ignace Ntirenganya, Martin Akayezu, Wilson Niyitanga, Emile Rukiriza

