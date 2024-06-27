Cricket

SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final

Cricket analysts and fans doffed their hats to Afghanistan for the team's ground-breaking campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. South Africa supporters, meanwhile rejoiced as the team broke a 32-year-old semi-final jinx to enter the summit clash

Afghanistan lose to South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup semi-final 1, AP photo
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and teammates walk off after losing to South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

It was not to be for Afghanistan in the end. Their fairytale journey to an unprecedented World Cup semi-final appearance finally came to an end, with South Africa's clinical demolition job at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday (June 27). Check out social media reactions after the one-sided game. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Once the Afghans were five down in the first five overs of their innings, there was no point of return as the Proteas breathed fire with the ball on a particularly tricky surface for batting.

Captains Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram shake hands after South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Even though Rashid Khan and Co fought hard with the ball initially, a partnership between Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks was all it took to crush Afghan hopes.

Their fans were left dispirited, but cricket analysts doffed their hats to the Afghan team for its ground-breaking performances all through the tournament.

South Africa, meanwhile, broke their 32-year-old semi-final jinx to secure a historic win and march into their maiden World Cup (T20 or ODI) final. Legendary Proteas pacer Dale Steyn couldn't suppress his emotions after the team made it to the title clash.

The Proteas will face the victor of the second semi-final clash between India and England, in the fight for the coveted ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

