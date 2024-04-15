RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

On the back of a hat-trick of losses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look for a big turnaround in their Indian Premier League in 2024 campaign when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have been the two stand out performers for the Bengaluru side which has struggled to put up convincing performances so far in the tournament.
Hyderabad's season on the other hand has been a bit up and down with their batting firing most of the times but their bowling struggling, especially at the death.
Before RCB and SRH collide here are the key numbers to know.
Head To Head
The two southern teams have met 23 times in the tournament with Hyderabad holding a slight edge winning 12 of these matches. RCB have won 10 times and one match produced no result.
However, in Bengaluru RCB lead SRH 5-2 in the seven matches that these two have played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Last season when the two teams faced off, Heinrich Klaasen's hundred was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's ton as RCB won the game by eight wickets.
Most Runs
Virat Kohli has the most number of runs in encounters between the two teams in the IPL. The right-hander has scored 669 runs in 21 innings. He is closely followed by former SRH skipper David Warner who has 647 runs in just 13 innings.
Most Wickets
Bhuvaneswar Kumar is the leading wicket taker in the matches between these to southern teams. The swing bowler has 18 wickets in 17 matches and he is closely followed by former RCB leggie Yuzvendra Chahal who has 17 wickets in 16 matches.
Highest Individual Score
The encounters between the two teams have so far seen four centuries. The highest score among them is Jonny Bairstow's 114 which came off just 56 balls in IPL 2019.
Best Individual Bowling
Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the only player to take five-wicket-haul in a clash between these two teams. Hasaranga took 5 for 18 in IPL 2022 for RCB against SRH, the team that bought him a head of this years IPL.