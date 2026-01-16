RCB Vs GG LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Win Against Gujarat Giants

RCB Vs GG LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live blog. We are back with another one as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants, stay tuned for live updates.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Hello and welcome to our live blog. We are back with another one as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants, stay tuned for live updates.