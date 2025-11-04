R Ashwin’s Injury Forces Withdrawal From BBL Season 15 Before Debut, Shares Update On Instagram

R Ashwin ruled out of BBL Season 15 due to a knee injury
The spinner shared an emotional recovery update on Instagram
Sydney Thunder confirm his withdrawal ahead of debut season
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will sadly miss his eagerly-awaited debut in the upcoming Big Bash League season (BBL 15) after a knee injury required surgery, according to announcements from his club Sydney Thunder and Ashwin himself.
Signed earlier this year, Ashwin had become the first male Indian cricketer ever to join the BBL, underlining both his ambition and the trail-blazing nature of the move.
Injury Forces R Ashwin Out of his First BBL Season
Ashwin injured his knee during training in Chennai while preparing for the season, and a subsequent surgical procedure has confirmed his inability to feature for Sydney Thunder this BBL campaign.
"While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I'll miss BBL15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group," wrote Ashwin on Instagram.
Historic Move Now Delayed, But Future Still Bright
The injury means the legendary cricketer will also miss the Hong Kong Sixes from November 7-9. He has been replaced by Robin Uthappa in HK Sixes. Ashwin said that following the medical procedure, he will now focus on rehabilitation.
"For now it is rehab,recovery and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth. Trent (Copeland, the Thunder general manager), the staff, the players and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled," he wrote for Sydney Thunder fans.
Though the season won’t see him bowling his off-spin under Australian lights, the foundations are being laid for what could still become a meaningful chapter in his career.
With PTI Inputs...