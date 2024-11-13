Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Wicketless On Comeback As Bengal Struggle Against MP

The 34-year-old Shami, who was sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury on his left leg for which he underwent a surgery, returned figures of 10-1-34-0

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mohammed Shami bengal ranji trophy
Mohammed Shami. Photo: X/mohammedshami
info_icon

India pacer Mohammed Shami returned wicket-less from his 10 overs in a subdued comeback to competitive cricket after 360 days as Bengal struggled in their Ranji Trophy Group C game against Madhya Pradesh here on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Electing to field first, MP were 103/1 at stumps after bowling out Bengal for 228 in their first innings. The visitors need an outright win to keep their slim quarterfinal hopes alive.

Bengal's attack is depleted by injuries to Ishan Porel and Rishav Vivek, while Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are on national duty. All eyes are now on Shami to not only prove his fitness but also rejuvenate his state team's campaign.

Mohammed Shami bowls at full-tilt at Chinnaswamy - File
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: McDonald Calls Shami's Absence 'Big Loss' For India Against Australia

BY PTI

Bowling on the Holkar Stadium green-top, the 34-year-old Shami, who was sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury on his left leg for which he underwent a surgery, returned figures of 10-1-34-0.

Shami, who was last seen in action in India's ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19 last year, bowled four overs in the first spell, giving away 16 runs. He conceded three fours and bowled 17 dot balls in that spell.

His second spell was slightly better with figures of 6-1-18-0. Shami's fitness will be closely monitored by the BCCI think-tank, with hopes that a strong performance would secure him a spot in the Indian squad for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, starting in Perth on November 22.

Shami was also seen for the first time playing with his younger brother Mohammed Kaif, who took the only wicket to fall in the MP innings, trapping opener Himanshu Mantri for 13.

But the other opener Shubhranshu Senapati showed resilience, and was batting on 44 from 103 balls at stumps, while India batter Rajat Patidar was 41 not out off 55 balls.

Earlier, Bengal's top-order crumbled, with opener Shuvam Dey and No. 4 Rohit Kumar getting out for golden ducks, while Sudip Chatterjee (15), Sudip Gharami (10) also got out cheaply, leaving Bengal reeling at 42/4.

However, Shabaz Ahmed played a stellar knock, rescuing the team with a gritty fifty.

Bengal were 79/5 when Shahbaz joined skipper Anustup Majumdar to put together a crucial 96-run partnership.

After Anustup's dismissal, Shahbaz (92) upped the ante and marched towards a second first-class century but fell short by eight runs, signalling the arrival of Shami who batted with his brother Kaif for the first time in a competitive match.

Aryan Pandey (4/47) was the pick of MP bowling, while left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya bagged 4/84.

KL Rahul captained Lucknow Super Giants in their first three IPL seasons. - X/LucknowIPL
IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Koushik's five in a row

Karnataka seamer Vasuki Koushik claimed a five-wicket haul for the second consecutive match as Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for just 89 at Ekana Stadium.

Koushik finished with 5/20, following his 5/38 against Bengal in their previous game, marking his fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Young pacer Vidyadhar Patil supported him well, taking 2/22, while debutant Yashovardhan Parantap chipped in with 1/19.

Together, the Karnataka pacers shared eight wickets as UP lasted just 40.3 overs.

In reply, Karnataka reached 127/5, led by a brisk 68 not out (77 balls) from wicketkeeper-batter Krishnan Shrijith.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Brief Scores

In Indore: Bengal 228; 51.2 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 92, Anustup Majumdar 44; Aryan Pandey 4/47, Kulwant Khejroliya 4/84). Madhya Pradesh 103/1; 30 overs.

In Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 89; 40.3 overs (Sameer Rizvi 25; Vasuki Kaushik 5/20). Karnataka 127/5; 31 overs (Krishnan Shrijith 68 batting, Shreyas Gopal 14 batting).

In Mohali: Bihar 135; 56.2 overs (Ayush Loharuka 63; Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa 3/38) vs Punjab.

In Rohtak: Kerala 138/2; 54 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 55, Akshay Chandran 51 batting) vs Haryana.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson Falls For Second-Ball Duck; IND - 0/1 (0.2 Over)
  2. Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Wicketless On Comeback As Bengal Struggle Against MP
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First In Centurion As Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut
  4. Rishabh Pant: The T20 Cricket Star – Underachiever Or Just A Matter Of Time?
  5. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Parthiv Patel As Batting And Assistant Coach
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
  2. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. 'One Day, One Exam', UPPSC Aspirants Demand As Enter Third Day Of Protest Against Exam Dates
  5. Chennai Doctor Stabbing Brings Back Safety Of Indian Healthcare Workers In Focus
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  2. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  3. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  4. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  5. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign