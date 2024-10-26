Cricket

Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193

Placed fourth in the points table, Mumbai -- coming off a victory against Maharashtra in their previous match -- got off to a shaky start, losing two quick wickets: opener Ayush Mhatre (4) and Siddhant Addhatrao (5). They were struggling at 13 for 2. Check the Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1 report here

mumbai-ranji-trophy-2024-25-x-bcci-domestic
Mumbai cricket team. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

Suryansh Shedge missed a well-deserved hundred, scoring 99 runs as defending champions Mumbai reached 248 for six in their first innings against Tripura in a Group A Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.  (More Cricket News)

The 21-year-old Shedge hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 93-ball innings, emerging as the top scorer for Mumbai after they won the toss and opted to bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium.

At stumps, Shams Mulani (38) and Himanshu Veer Singh (5) remained at the crease.

Placed fourth in the points table, Mumbai -- coming off a victory against Maharashtra in their previous match -- got off to a shaky start, losing two quick wickets: opener Ayush Mhatre (4) and Siddhant Addhatrao (5). They were struggling at 13 for 2.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (28) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) formed a 54-run partnership, but their successive dismissals reduced Mumbai to 87 for 4.

Shedge then shifted the momentum, adding 70 runs with Siddhesh Lad (29) and another 85 with Mulani.

For Tripura, Manisankar Murasingh (2/75) and Abhijit K Sarkar (2/30) each took two wickets, while Parvez Sultan claimed one.

At Ay Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, table-toppers Baroda skittled out Odisha for 193 in 65 overs, riding on a five-wicket haul from spinner Mahesh Pithiya.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25. - X | BCCI Domestic
Ranji Trophy Group B Round 3 Day 1: Yash Rathod's Ton Powers Vidarbha To 326 Against Uttarakhand

BY PTI

Pithiya, whose bowling action resembles that of R. Ashwin and who worked closely with the Australian team during the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was in fine form, jolting Odisha’s middle and lower order with his off-spin, taking five wickets for 61 runs in his 22 overs.

Biplab Samantray was the top scorer for Odisha with a 132-ball 58, while Shantanu Mishra added 23 and Aasirwad Swain hit 37.

At stumps, Baroda, who have won both their matches so far, reached 50 for one in 22 overs, with Shivalik Sharma (28) and Shashwat Rawat (17) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai: 248 for six in 60 overs (Suryansh Shedge 99; Abhijit K Sarkar 2/30) vs Tripura.

Odisha: 193 all out in 65 overs (Biplab Samantray 58; Mahesh Pithiya 5/61) vs Baroda 50 for 1 in 22 overs (Shivalik Sharma 28 not out; Govinda Poddar 1/15).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  2. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
  3. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 3 Day 1: Yash Rathod's Ton Powers Vidarbha To 326 Against Uttarakhand
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Declares 'No Complaints' After Test Series Loss On Pakistan's 'Favourable' Pitch
  5. Updated World Test Championship Standings: Where Teams Stand In Final Race After India's Loss
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Debutants MSC Eyeing First Win At Home
  2. NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Scores: Ajaraie And Gogoi Deliver Braces As Highlanders Defeat 10-Man Visitors; NEU 5-0 JFC
  3. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Playoffs: Sweden And Czechia Dominate With Impressive Wins
  4. Portsmouth 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Pompey Boss John Mousinho Laments 'Disappointing' Defeat
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Paro FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 26, 2024
  2. Hoax Bomb Threats: Govt Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Remove Misinformation
  3. Delhi Pollution: Minister Rai Holds These 2 States Responsible For Worsening Air Quality
  4. Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police Arrest 15th Accused, 9 Appeared Before Court | Latest
  5. Delhi: Boyfriend Kills Pregnant 19-Year-Old Woman, Buries Body In Pit; 2 Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  2. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
  3. In Photos:  Tropical Storm Trami Batters The Philippines
  4. Death, Displacement, Starvation: What Is Happening In North Gaza?
  5. Taiwan Pushes To Join IMF To Protect From China's Possible Financial Assault
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs