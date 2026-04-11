Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars Toss Update, PSL 2026: PSZ Batting First; Check Playing XIs

Currently fifth with 2 wins and losses each, Lahore are coming on the back of a bruising 9-wicket defeat where they were bundled out for just 100. Shaheen Afridi and co will surely be looking to bounce back

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars Toss Update, PSL 2026
A gimpse from the Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL match. Photo: X | Pakistan Super League
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peshawar Zalmi face Lahore Qalandars in match number 19 of Pakistan Super League

  • Zalmi won their previous match; Qalandars had endured a loss

  • Playing XIs available

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi face Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in match number 19 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Entering the contest as the only unbeaten side in the tournament, Zalmi currently sit 2nd on the points table with a staggering net run-rate of +2.877. They are fueled by their recent record-breaking 159-run victory over Karachi Kings.

In contrast, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are searching for stability.

Currently fifth with 2 wins and losses each, Lahore are coming on the back of a bruising 9-wicket defeat where they were bundled out for just 100. Shaheen Afridi and co will surely be looking to bounce back

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan (W), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi (C), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Related Content
Kusal Mendis celebrating his century for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in IPL 2026 clash at National Stadium in Karachi. - thepslt20/X
Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights, PSL 2026: Mendis, Rana, Muqeem Ends Unbeaten Run Of David Warner's Side
Babar Azam and David Warner at the Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match toss at the National Stadium in Karachi. - thepslt20/X
Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Kusal Mendis's Magnificent Century Hands PSZ 159-Run Victory Over KRK
Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. - HHKingsmen/X
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights, PSL 2026: PSZ Beat HYDK By Four Wickets In Close Contest
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium under covers during Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match. - thepslt20/X
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights, PSL 2026: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shashank Singh Leaks Runs As Shreyas Hands Him Third Over | SRH - 143/2 (11)

  2. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock

  3. CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

  4. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  5. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  2. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP: End Of An Era

  3. Telangana declared free of Maoist armed formations after 42 cadres surrender: DGP

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

  5. There is unease in ruling Shiv Sena, but talks of 'Operation Tiger' speculative, say Oppn leaders

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  2. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  3. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  4. Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Shot Down Shahed Drones In West Asian Countries During Iran War

  5. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  2. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  3. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  4. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  5. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18

  6. Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

  7. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

  8. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz