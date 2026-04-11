Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars Toss Update, PSL 2026: PSZ Batting First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Peshawar Zalmi face Lahore Qalandars in match number 19 of Pakistan Super League
Zalmi won their previous match; Qalandars had endured a loss
Playing XIs available
Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi face Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in match number 19 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Entering the contest as the only unbeaten side in the tournament, Zalmi currently sit 2nd on the points table with a staggering net run-rate of +2.877. They are fueled by their recent record-breaking 159-run victory over Karachi Kings.
In contrast, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are searching for stability.
Currently fifth with 2 wins and losses each, Lahore are coming on the back of a bruising 9-wicket defeat where they were bundled out for just 100. Shaheen Afridi and co will surely be looking to bounce back
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan (W), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi (C), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah