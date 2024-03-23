PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024: Sam Curran Shines In Punjab Kings' 4-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings' batter Sam Curran in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Punjab Kings' batter Sam Curran in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. PTI Photo/Arun Sharma