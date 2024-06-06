Cricket

Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Brian Masaba Proud As UGN Make History With First WC Win

Uganda, who are making their first appearance at a major global event across any of cricket's three formats, were held to just 58 runs as they lost their Group C opener against Afghanistan earlier this week

Uganda celebrate their victory over Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium
Uganda captain Brian Masaba spoke of his pride after his "special" team overcame Papua New Guinea for their first ever T20 World Cup victory on Wednesday. (Match Report | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Uganda, who are making their first appearance at a major global event across any of cricket's three formats, were held to just 58 runs as they lost their Group C opener against Afghanistan earlier this week.

However, they bounced back in style in their second match, edging over the line in the 19th over for a three-wicket victory in Guyana.

Speaking after the match, Masaba – who finished with figures of 17-1 through four overs – said: "I'm super proud of this group of guys. They've put in the work, they've put in such a shift. 

"To get a win for their country at the World Cup is very, very special. There is no other way to say it – it's massive for Ugandan cricket.

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: 'Big Open Cracks' Cause For Concern

BY PTI

"It has been quite a journey to make this happen. Getting to a World Cup was very special but this is even more special."

Papua New Guinea's total of 77 all out was their worst ever in the format, with Frank Nsubuga playing a starring role for Uganda by giving up just four runs from four overs.

That is the fewest allowed by a bowler through a full four overs at the T20 World Cup and the sixth fewest permitted in the format overall.

Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala, though, chose to focus on his own team's shortcomings with the bat.

"We had a lot of soft dismissals. I think anything just over 100 was a good score on that wicket, it was a challenging wicket to bat on," he said. 

"They bowled really well but a lot of soft dismissals from us put them on top. They never gave us any chance to get back into the game. So, credit to them as well."

