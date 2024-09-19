Cricket

Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan women take on South African women in the series decider in Multan on Friday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I cricket match

pak-w vs rsa-w z pakistan cricket
Pakistan women vs South Africa women 2nd T20I in Multan Cricket Stadium. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan women will face South Africa in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday. The series decider will start a little earlier than the first two matches of the bilateral series. (More Cricket News)

The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan women's team bounced back after the 10-run loss in the first match of the home series and registered a 13-run win at the same venue on Wednesday. Now, both teams will clash in the final T20I match of the series.

Pakistan women set a big target of 182 runs for the visitors in the second match thanks to wicket-keeper batter Muneeba Ali's brisk 45 runs off just 34 balls. Captain Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz added quick runs in the death overs to help the hosts reach a respectable total.

South Africa women's captain Laura Wolvaardt gave a good start, but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular wickets. Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon played some big shots in the last few overs but the visitors were left 13 runs short of the target after completion of 20 overs.

Fatima Sana. - X | Pakistan Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Fatima Sana Named As New Captain

BY PTI

Pakistan women vs South Africa women squads

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Syeda Aroob Shah, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mieke de Ridder

Live streaming details of the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 3rd T20I match

When is the third PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match?

The third PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match will be played on Friday, 20th September at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 3rd T20I match live in India?

The PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I series won't be telecast live on any channels in India. However, one can watch the series on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Match Report: Ravichandran Ashwin Stars With Sixth Century
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 2nd ODI Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  5. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Nizams Face Sunil Chhetri's The Blues In Sree Kanteerava
  2. English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour
  3. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  4. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  5. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Row: Centre To Probe Matter As Mother Cites 'Overwork' As Cause Of Death
  2. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
  3. Democracy's Darkest Hour
  4. The Blank Editorials Of Emergency: When Silence Speaks
  5. Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know