Pakistan women will face South Africa in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday. The series decider will start a little earlier than the first two matches of the bilateral series. (More Cricket News)
The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan women's team bounced back after the 10-run loss in the first match of the home series and registered a 13-run win at the same venue on Wednesday. Now, both teams will clash in the final T20I match of the series.
Pakistan women set a big target of 182 runs for the visitors in the second match thanks to wicket-keeper batter Muneeba Ali's brisk 45 runs off just 34 balls. Captain Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz added quick runs in the death overs to help the hosts reach a respectable total.
South Africa women's captain Laura Wolvaardt gave a good start, but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular wickets. Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon played some big shots in the last few overs but the visitors were left 13 runs short of the target after completion of 20 overs.
Pakistan women vs South Africa women squads
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab, Syeda Aroob Shah, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mieke de Ridder
Live streaming details of the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 3rd T20I match
When is the third PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match?
The third PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match will be played on Friday, 20th September at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 3rd T20I match live in India?
The PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I series won't be telecast live on any channels in India. However, one can watch the series on the FanCode app and website.