Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Preview, Squads, Where To Watch

Pakistan and South Africa face each other in the third ODI in Lahore
South Africa have won both the games so far in the series
Pakistan are aiming to earn a consolation win in the final ODI before the World Cup
Pakistan and South Africa go head to head in the third ODI of their series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. South Africa have already wrapped up the series in their favour with victories in the first two matches. Pakistan have the opportunity to earn a consolation win and defeat a strong South African side to gain confidence.
Pakistan have batted well in both the games but their bowlers have not been able to stop South African batters on flat Lahore surfaces. South Africa chased down 256 in the first game and then despite Pakistan scoring 287, they lost by 25 runs by DLS method.
It is an important game as both teams head for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting later this month.
Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Squads
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Women's ODI: Predicted XIs
Pakistan Women (PAK W):
Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
South Africa Women (SA W):
Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Miane Smit, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's ODI: Live Streaming Info
When and Where is Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's ODI?
The match is on Monday, September 22, 2025, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Start time is 4:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM local time.
Where to Watch the Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's ODI?
The 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on Sports Central and Sports TV YouTube channel worldwide.