Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Pitch Report

New Zealand have three points from four games
Pakistan almost out of contention for semi-final spot
Rain predicted for most of day
All eyes will be on the weather as Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in the 19th match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Saturday (October 18). The game will be played at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, also known as the Khettarama Stadium.
Fatima Sana's Pakistan are almost out of contention for a semi-final spot, though mathematically still in it. They lie at the bottom of the table with three losses and one no-result from four games.
The Sophie Devine-led New Zealand, on the other hand, seek a crucial victory to strengthen their chances of a top-four finish. The White Ferns are fifth currently with three points from four matches.
Pakistan faced a washout, ruing missed chances, when their match against England was abandoned due to rain. Rain halted the proceedings in a rain-curtailed 31-over encounter. Pakistan limited England to 133 for nine wickets, and Pakistan were 34 for no loss in 6.4 overs while chasing a revised target of 113.
Meanwhile, after suffering back-to-back defeats against Australia and South Africa, New Zealand recorded a crucial win against Bangladesh. But rain subsequently abandoned their match against Sri Lanka, halting their progress.
Pakistan Women Vs New Zealand Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast
The weather forecast is not great for today's match either, with rain predicted all through the day. There is a 75 per cent probability of precipitation with 18 per cent chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail all through.
The maximum temperature is forecast to be 31 degrees Celsius with a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius.
Pakistan Women Vs New Zealand Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium has always been a low and slow one, making run-scoring difficult. The pattern has continued in the group-stage games of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 too. Saturday's encounter could see more of the same, with spin coming into play later, if we get a full game, that is.
Pakistan Women Vs New Zealand Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.