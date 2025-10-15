Pakistan Vs England, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Toss Update, Playing XIs: PAK-W Win The Toss And Choose To Bowl

PAK-W and ENG-W meet in match number 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025
PAK-W win the toss and have asked ENG-W to bat first in Colombo
Pakistan searching for their first victory
The match will be live streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports network
Pakistan Vs England, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and asked England to bat first in Colombo.
Pakistan Vs England, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Em Arlott
England Women face Pakistan Women in match number 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. This is an important fixture for both the teams, who have had very different journeys in the tournament so far.
The Pakistani team, led by Fatima Sana, are yet to register a victory in the quadrennial event, which is nearing towards the business end. They first lost to Bangladesh (by 7-wickets) before enduring two heavy 88-run and 107-run defeats to the hands of India and Australia. As a result, Pakistan sit at the bottom of the table.
England, meanwhile, have been able to maintain their 100% win record in their first three matches and they will be aiming to win 4 out of 4 later today. The Lioness have beaten South by 10-wickets, Bangladesh by 4-wickets and Sri-Lanka in their previous encounter by 89-runs.