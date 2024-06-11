Pakistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar & Co Start Late But Arrive Just In Time

Pakistan have finally made a mark in the T20 World Cup and have managed to collect two points against Canada. Is it a sign that they are emerging from their shortest format shadows? Rizwan looked focused, tried to cut loose whereas Babar Azam looked lively showing intent. That could be a sign if not the win. But is it too late with the net run rate not looking great for further qualification? (As It Happened| Scorecard)
Well, there were glimpses of sunshine in a very grey clouded T20 World Cup for Pakistan after their batting finally came to the party after starting super late. Chasing a modest total of just 106 set by Canada, on the back of a lone warrior knock from Johnson, it was their new opening combination of Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub that started the show.
The left-handed Ayub batted for a good 22 minutes but managed to score just six. At the other end was Rizwan, who started off on a cautious note but made up by hitting a flurry of boundaries.
After Ayub’s wicket, it was Azam who joined Rizwan and the chemistry that had historically bonded well for Pakistan kept them on course to victory. The skipper was out for 33, while Rizwan notched up his fifty. Fakhar Zaman went for glory but was sent back for just four.
Usman Khan who was a late entrant in the chase, stayed and finished the final rights with Rizwan to give Pakistan two points. Earlier, after being put to bat, Canada’s Aaron Johnson displayed signs of courage and intent and got his side going.
The batter put pressure on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf but the wickets started to tumble from the other end. Johnson got to his fifty, but with no major contributions any other batter, Canada just managed 106 on the board.