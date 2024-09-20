Cricket

PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Cricket Board Makes One Change To The Three-Match Series - Check Revised Schedule

The upcoming England cricket team's tour of Pakistan has undergone a slight modification in its schedule

PAK-vs-ENG-Test-Match-File-Photo
PAK Vs ENG: The England tour of Pakistan kicks off in October. Photo: File
info_icon

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the revised schedule for the upcoming England Tour of Pakistan series that fall under the ICC World Test Championship. (More Cricket News)

As per the details, the second PAK vs ENG Test, which was earlier planned to played in Karachi from October 15-19, will now be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The new schedule announced by PCB on Friday, September 20 sees the remaining two PAK vs ENG Tests to be played as per plan, 7-11 October in Multan and 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

The third Test has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the former's stadium (National Bank Stadium) is undergoing repairs for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played at the Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Ben Stokes-led England will make their way to Pakistan on October 2, whereas the Men In Green will also be in Multan on the very same day.

Revised schedule:

Oct 7-11: 1st Test, Multan

Oct 15-19: 2nd Test, Multan

Oct 24-28: 3rd Test, Rawalpindi.

England's last tour to Pakistan was back in 2022 that the Englishmen won 3-0.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

