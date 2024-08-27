Cricket

PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan has been searching for a test win at home since its last victory over South Africa at Rawalpindi in December 2021. The first-test loss was its fifth at home in that span, which also includes four draws

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st test
A glimpse from Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test match. Photo: File
A lack of quality backup is eroding the strength of the national team, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the wake of the embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first test. (More Cricket News)

“It was a very disappointing loss,” Naqvi said Monday, a day after Bangladesh's historic maiden test win against Pakistan in 14 test matches at Rawalpindi.

“The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to" for high-quality replacement players, he said.

Naqvi had spoken about conducting a big overhaul after Pakistan was eliminated from the Super Eight at the T20 World Cup, losing to archrival India and the tournament co-host United States team.

“We want to fix our problems,” Naqvi said, “but when we look at how to resolve them, we don't have any solid data or (elite) players pool which we can draw from."

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to use AI to help harness a pool of backup players from the newly announced 50-over tournament – Champions Cup – scheduled to be held from Sept. 12-29.

BY PTI

Pakistan cricket stalwarts Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-haq, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed will work as mentors of the five teams in the Champions Cup.

“This Cup will make domestic cricket strong, we'll have a pool of 150 players, and then the surgery will be done by the selection committee,” Naqvi said, adding that critics have been urging for an immediate overhaul of the test team. "But you can't dump someone unless you have a better one to replace them.”

Pakistan surprisingly went without a specialist spinner in the series-opener against Bangladesh but its ploy to go with four pace bowlers backfired. Bangladesh took a solid 117-run first-innings lead after it scored 565 in reply to Pakistan's 448-6 declared.

Pakistan crumbled for 146 in the second innings against Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who collected seven wickets in between them.

"Losing to Bangladesh is sad but the selection committee had given the team 17 players,” Naqvi said.

“If the coach or captain aren't playing some of them, that's their decision. The team management may have made a mistake, but that has nothing to do with the selection committee.”

  6. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  7. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
