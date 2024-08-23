Cricket

PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting

By the end of day three, those hopes were in question thanks to excellent work from the Bangladesh batters, who relished the hostile conditions to trim Pakistan's advantage

Shadman Islam in action on day three versus Pakistan
Bangladesh cut Pakistan's commanding 421-run lead to 132 on day three of the first Test in Rawalpindi, with Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das putting together defiant knocks. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh were faced with a mountain to climb after day two as Pakistan declared at 448-6, but the tourists kept themselves in the contest in sweltering conditions on Friday.

Shadman set the tone with a composed 93 off 183 balls faced, steadying the ship after an early Pakistan onslaught led to the dismissals of Zakir Hasan (12) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (16).

His knock lasted over five-and-a-half hours before Mohammad Ali's delivery sent stumps flying at the end of the 66th over, but any hopes of that being the all-important breakthrough for Pakistan were frustrated.

Mominul Haque brought up his half-century before falling to Khurram Shahzad's off break, but sixth-wicket duo Mushfiqur and Litton would not be beaten.

They reached stumps still standing at 55 and 52 respectively, launching a fine counterattack late in the day as Pakistan struggled to get to grips with the new ball, with Bangladesh scoring 67 off the final 11 overs before stumps.

They still have it all to do if they are to inch ahead in the two-match series, though, with Pakistan maintaining a decent lead as they close in on the tourists' lower order.

Data Debrief: Pakistan attack frustrated

When Pakistan captain Shan Masood declared and put Bangladesh in with around an hour to go on day two, he might have been envisaging swift wickets and a comfortable first-innings lead.

By the end of day three, those hopes were in question thanks to excellent work from the Bangladesh batters, who relished the hostile conditions to trim Pakistan's advantage.

Some expensive bowling from Agha Salman (0-53), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-55) and Naseem Shah (1-77) has not helped the hosts' cause, and they will demand better on Saturday. 

