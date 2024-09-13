'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary

Cricketing fraternity paid tribute to the late Shane Warne on the latter's 55th birth anniversary. The Aussie great's daughter Brooke Warne took to Instagram to pay her respect. (More Cricket News)
Brooke wished her father by penning an emotional note and some childhood photos. Also, Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of Warne on their social media handles. Warne led the IPL franchise to their first trophy in 2008.
Warne passed away on March 4, 2022 after the spin legend was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand, with many suspected to be as a heart attack. The news of his passing shocked many fans and cricketers across the globe.
Two years on, the cricket world continues to mourn Warne's passing with tributes coming in from all corners.
Recently, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav visited Australia and the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) wherein he paid tribute to the great spinner.
“Shane Warne was my idol, and I had a very strong connection with him,” said Kuldeep during his visit to MCG.
“I still get emotional when I think about Warnie—it feels like I’ve lost someone from my family,” he said.
Check Other Posts:
Warne had made his international debut against India in 1992 at the SCG. From then on, Warne went on to pick 708 Test scalps, second-most by any bowler in Test cricket history.