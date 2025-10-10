Oman Vs Papua New Guinea LIVE Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Check Match Details Here

Oman take on Papua New Guinea in match 9 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and discover more match details including squads and live streaming info as the qualifiers intensify

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oman Vs Papua New Guinea LIVE Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
Oman take on Papua New Guinea in match 9 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and discover more match details including squads and live streaming info as the qualifiers intensify Photo: X | Oman Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oman hosts Papua New Guinea in Match 9 of the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 

  • The match starts at 8:30 PM IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman 

  • Both teams look to secure vital points in this competitive qualifier group

Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the 9th Match of Group 3 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. The match will be played today at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman. The game begins at 7:00 PM local time (3:00 PM GMT, 8:30 PM IST), with both teams aiming to strengthen their standing in the tournament.

Catch all live updates from the Nepal Vs Japan ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier here

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Toss will happen soon.

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

The playing XIs will be updated after toss.

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Lega Siaka, Patrick Nou, Assad Vala (captain), Hila Vare (wicketkeeper), Boio Ray, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Malcolm Aporo, John Kariko, Michael Charlie, Doko Rupa, Ainui Loi, Alei Nao

Related Content
Related Content

Oman: Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem (captain), Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wicketkeeper), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Sufyan Yousaf, Zikria Islam, Mohammad Imran, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jatinder Singh

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info

Live streaming for Oman vs Papua New Guinea is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can watch premium live coverage and replays on mobile devices or connected TVs, ensuring uninterrupted access to all matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Nishita Ends Devine’s Resistance | NZ-W 181/5 (44)

  2. IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

  4. Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: JPN Stumble To 131/8 After Losing 6 Wickets For 34

  5. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

  5. Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. Nobel Literature Prize: Amitav Ghosh May Become The Second Indian To Win

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps