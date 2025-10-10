Oman Vs Papua New Guinea LIVE Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Check Match Details Here

Oman hosts Papua New Guinea in Match 9 of the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier
Oman takes on Papua New Guinea in the 9th Match of Group 3 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. The match will be played today at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman. The game begins at 7:00 PM local time (3:00 PM GMT, 8:30 PM IST), with both teams aiming to strengthen their standing in the tournament.
Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Lega Siaka, Patrick Nou, Assad Vala (captain), Hila Vare (wicketkeeper), Boio Ray, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Malcolm Aporo, John Kariko, Michael Charlie, Doko Rupa, Ainui Loi, Alei Nao
Oman: Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem (captain), Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wicketkeeper), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Sufyan Yousaf, Zikria Islam, Mohammad Imran, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jatinder Singh
Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming for Oman vs Papua New Guinea is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can watch premium live coverage and replays on mobile devices or connected TVs, ensuring uninterrupted access to all matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier.