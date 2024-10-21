Cricket

NZ-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final: How White Ferns Pulled Off Title Win - Data Debrief

New Zealand were on a 10-match losing streak coming into Women's T20 World Cup 2024, but lost just once during the tournament - a blip against Australia in their second match

New Zealand womens cricket team
New Zealand are the Women's T20 World Cup winners
info_icon

New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title, seeing off South Africa with a 32-run victory in the final on Sunday. (Highlights | Scorecard)

They came into the tournament as underdogs on the back of a torrid losing streak, but held strong for a comprehensive win to claim a surprise crown.

Suzie Bates got New Zealand off to a strong start with her knock of 32, but it was Amelia Kerr's vital contribution of 43 that spurred them through the innings, despite a slight lull in the middle stages.

Brooke Halliday (38), who had a 57-run partnership with Kerr, ensured the White Ferns finished solidly against a wasteful South Africa bowling performance, as they racked up 158-5.

However, Kerr shone again in the field, finishing with 3-24, while Rosemary Mair also took 3-25 in an impressive display.

The Proteas dominated in the powerplay, as Laura Wolvaardt (33) and Jasmin Brits (17) combined for 51 on the first wicket, but they started to stumble shortly after Kerr ended the former's stand.

Only Chloe Tryon (14) and Annerie Dercksen (10) hit double figures after the top order, and the wickets toppled as New Zealand claimed an emotional victory.

Data Debrief: Taking the crown

New Zealand were on a 10-match losing streak coming into the World Cup, but have lost just once during the tournament - a blip against Australia in their second match.

History was also not on their side in T20 World Cup finals, with the team losing successive show-piece games in 2009 and 2010.

However, they put in an admirable performance on Sunday, with Kerr's three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium seeing her finish as the tournament's leading wicket taker.

It was yet more heartbreak for South Africa, though, as they lost their second consecutive final, with the country's wait for a global cricket title continuing. 

