Nigeria Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: UGA Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Clash for 5th place in Harare after both sides won their last games
Nigeria’s Joshua Asia starred with 4/11 against Botswana
Uganda hammered Malawi by 117 runs in their previous match
Nigeria face Uganda in the 5th Place Play-off of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, 4 October, at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. The match begins at 5:20 PM IST. Get toss updates, live streaming info, and team details below.
Both sides come into this fixture after convincing wins in their last encounters. Uganda thumped Malawi by 117 runs, while Nigeria defeated Botswana by 44 runs, thanks to a brilliant four-wicket haul from Joshua Asia. With strong individual performances and balanced line-ups, the contest promises a competitive finish to their qualifying campaigns.
Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
Uganda won the toss and chose to bat first.
Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Nigeria Playing XI: Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Danladi, Solomon Chilemanya, Sesan Adedeji, Sylvester Okpe (c), Ridwan Abdulkareem, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Joshua Asia, Abdulrahman Jimoh
Uganda Playing XI: Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Gaurav Tomar, Raghav Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Ronald Lutaaya, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyaji, Henry Ssenyondo
Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 will not be broadcast on TV in India. Live streaming will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website.
Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads
Nigeria Squad: Selim Salau, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, David Ankrah, Isaac Danladi, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sylvester Okpe (c), Solomon Chilemanya (wk), Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho
Uganda Squad: Gaurav Tomar, Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Shrideep Mangela, Sumeet Verma, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Innocent Mwebaze, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi