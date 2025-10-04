Nigeria Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: UGA Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Nigeria and Uganda meet at Takashinga Sports Club for the 5th Place Play-off in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025, with both teams aiming to end their campaign on a winning note after strong semifinal victories earlier this week

nigeria vs uganda live score icc t20 world cup africa qualifier 2025 play off updates highlights
Uganda cricket team. Photo: X/ICCAfrica
  • Clash for 5th place in Harare after both sides won their last games  

  • Nigeria’s Joshua Asia starred with 4/11 against Botswana

  • Uganda hammered Malawi by 117 runs in their previous match

Nigeria face Uganda in the 5th Place Play-off of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, 4 October, at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. The match begins at 5:20 PM IST. Get toss updates, live streaming info, and team details below.  

Both sides come into this fixture after convincing wins in their last encounters. Uganda thumped Malawi by 117 runs, while Nigeria defeated Botswana by 44 runs, thanks to a brilliant four-wicket haul from Joshua Asia. With strong individual performances and balanced line-ups, the contest promises a competitive finish to their qualifying campaigns.

Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update 

Uganda won the toss and chose to bat first.

Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Nigeria Playing XI: Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Danladi, Solomon Chilemanya, Sesan Adedeji, Sylvester Okpe (c), Ridwan Abdulkareem, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Joshua Asia, Abdulrahman Jimoh

Uganda Playing XI: Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Gaurav Tomar, Raghav Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Ronald Lutaaya, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyaji, Henry Ssenyondo

Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Ball By Ball Commentary

Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 will not be broadcast on TV in India. Live streaming will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website.

Nigeria Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads

Nigeria Squad: Selim Salau, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, David Ankrah, Isaac Danladi, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sylvester Okpe (c), Solomon Chilemanya (wk), Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho  

Uganda Squad: Gaurav Tomar, Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Shrideep Mangela, Sumeet Verma, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Innocent Mwebaze, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi  

