Nigeria Vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: NGA Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Nigeria take on Botswana in the 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Thursday, October 2 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Both teams have clashed against each other five times. Nigeria are leading the head-to-head contest with four wins while Botswana have won only one match. BOT will look to improve their record against NGA by giving them a tough competition in today's match.
Nigeria Vs Botswana ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Squads
Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe(w), Selim Salau, Isaac Danladi, Prosper Useni, Sylvester Okpe(c), Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, David Ankrah, Peter Aho, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Joshua Asia, Chiemelie Udekwe, Solomon Chilemanya, Sesan Adedeji
Botswana: Monroux Kasselman(w), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose, Katlo Piet, Jack Benjamin Richards, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Boemo Kgosiemang, Abednico Motshegetsi, Botlhe Keganne, Losika Makgale, Karabo Modise, Boemo Khumalo
Nigeria Vs Botswana ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming Info
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.
The Nigeria Vs Botswana clash will start at 1:00pm IST.