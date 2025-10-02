Nigeria Vs Botswana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: NGA Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Nigeria Vs Botswana ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Get live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, and updates for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final between Botswana and Nigeria on Thursday, 2 October, at Harare Sports Club, Harare

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nigeria Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025
Nigeria Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: BOT Take On NGA In Harare Photo: X/ AssociateChrons
info_icon

Nigeria take on Botswana in the 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Thursday, October 2 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Both teams have clashed against each other five times. Nigeria are leading the head-to-head contest with four wins while Botswana have won only one match. BOT will look to improve their record against NGA by giving them a tough competition in today's match.

Nigeria Vs Botswana ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Squads

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe(w), Selim Salau, Isaac Danladi, Prosper Useni, Sylvester Okpe(c), Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, David Ankrah, Peter Aho, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Joshua Asia, Chiemelie Udekwe, Solomon Chilemanya, Sesan Adedeji

Botswana: Monroux Kasselman(w), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose, Katlo Piet, Jack Benjamin Richards, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Boemo Kgosiemang, Abednico Motshegetsi, Botlhe Keganne, Losika Makgale, Karabo Modise, Boemo Khumalo

Nigeria Vs Botswana ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming Info

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

The Nigeria Vs Botswana clash will start at 1:00pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre Frustrate IND Bowlers; WI 134-6

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  3. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  4. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  3. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick