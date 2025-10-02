Namibia Vs Tanzania Live Score, ICC T20 WC Africa Regional 2025: TAN Opt To Bowl Against NAM In 1st Semi-final Match

Namibia Vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025: Get live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, and updates for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025, semi-final match between Namibia and Tanzania on Thursday, October 2, at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Outlook Sports Desk
Namibia Vs Kenya ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Toss Update
Namibia team in action. Photo: X/CricketNamibia1
Namibia take on Tanzania in the 1st Semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 on Thursday, October 2 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Namibia finished top of Group A with six points that saw them win three games out of three whereas Tanzania came in second in Group B as they finished behind leaders Zimbabwe.

Namibia Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 1st Semi-final: Toss

Tanzania have won the toss and opted to bowl in the first semi-final.

Namibia Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs

Tanzania (Playing XI): Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa, Ajith Augastin, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro(c), Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania

Namibia (Playing XI): Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Squads:

Tanzania Squad: Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa, Ajith Augastin, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Ivan Selemani, Kassim Nassoro(c), Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Simba Mbaki, Dhrumit Mehta, Yalinde Nkanya, Salum Jumbe

Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz

Namibia Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming Info

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

The Namibia Vs Tanzania 1st semi-final clash will start at 1pm IST.

