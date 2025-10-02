Namibia take on Tanzania in the 1st Semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 on Thursday, October 2 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Namibia finished top of Group A with six points that saw them win three games out of three whereas Tanzania came in second in Group B as they finished behind leaders Zimbabwe.
Namibia Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 1st Semi-final: Toss
Tanzania have won the toss and opted to bowl in the first semi-final.
Namibia Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs
Tanzania (Playing XI): Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa, Ajith Augastin, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro(c), Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania
Namibia (Playing XI): Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
Squads:
Tanzania Squad: Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa, Ajith Augastin, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Ivan Selemani, Kassim Nassoro(c), Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Simba Mbaki, Dhrumit Mehta, Yalinde Nkanya, Salum Jumbe
Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz
Namibia Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional 2025 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming Info
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.
The Namibia Vs Tanzania 1st semi-final clash will start at 1pm IST.