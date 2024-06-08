New Zealand and Afghanistan will clash in their second T20 international match ever when the two teams take on each other in the Group C fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. (Streaming | Preview)
New Zealand will kickstart their campaign in Group C after 13 matches in the tournament with a match against Afghanistan on Saturday. The Kane Williamson-led side have also not played any warm-up game before the start of the league stage.
Afghanistan defeated Uganda in their first group-stage match with 125 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran made 76 off 45 and 70 off 46 respectively to help Afghanistan set a 184-run target for Uganda in their first T20 World Cup match.
Uganda was dismissed for 58 runs in 16 overs on a spin-friendly pitch. The upcoming match will also take place at the same venue, and Afghanistan might win in this match as well.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Head-To-Head Record
New Zealand and Afghanistan have played a single T20 international match so far and that was won by the Kiwi team with eight wickets in 2021.
Matches Played: 1
New Zealand Won: 1
Afghanistan Won: 0
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi
New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Probable Playing XI
New Zealand Playing XI: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Weather Report
The weather on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is expected to be pleasant. However, there is a little chance of rain. The match may be affected by the rain. The humidity will be around 92% and the temperature at 26 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Pitch Report
The pitch of the Providence Stadium in Guyana is slow and two-paced. It will be very helpful for the bowlers, especially spinners. So Afghan's spin trio might be effective on Saturday. The batters need to be aware of the early breakthroughs.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
On Saturday, Afghanistan's strong bowling attack might give them an edge over New Zealand. There could be a big upset with Afghanistan having a 60% chance of winning compared to New Zealand's 40%.