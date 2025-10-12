Nepal Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal and UAE meet in a high-stakes Super Six showdown at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, where both sides aim to continue their unbeaten run in the qualifiers and edge closer to T20 World Cup qualification. Check live streaming info, confirmed playing XIs, and other match details here as these two rivals face off in Oman

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal vs UAE Toss Update, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
Nepal and UAE meet in a high-stakes Super Six showdown at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, where both sides aim to continue their unbeaten run in the qualifiers and edge closer to T20 World Cup qualification. Check live streaming info, confirmed playing XIs, and other match details here as these two rivals face off in Oman. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • The two sides are even in their last ten meetings, with five wins each

  • Match starts at 4:00 PM IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Nepal and United Arab Emirates face off in the Super Six match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on October 12 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. The action gets underway at 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM GMT). Both teams were unbeaten in their groups and have a close head-to-head record, with five wins apiece in their last ten encounters, setting up a gripping contest as they vie for a berth in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Catch all live updates for the Nepal Vs UAE match here.

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Nepal have won the toss and chose to bat first.

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Nepal Playing XI: Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi

United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Jonathan Figy, Rahul Chopra(w), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Zahid Ali

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Irfan, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (w), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Zahid Ali, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Jonathan Figy

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info

Live streaming of Nepal vs United Arab Emirates is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. Viewers can follow the coverage on the platform throughout the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Campbell Inching Closer To Century|WI 136/2 (39)

  2. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Openers Start Solid For Hosts| IND-W 118-0 (21)

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP Batting First In Super Six Encounter

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rizwan, Salman Building Stand; PAK 237/5 (70)

  5. India Vs Australia Toss Update, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. 100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

  3. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  4. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  5. US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi, Says Washington ‘Values’ Ties with India

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

  4. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  5. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics