Nepal and UAE meet in a high-stakes Super Six showdown at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, where both sides aim to continue their unbeaten run in the qualifiers and edge closer to T20 World Cup qualification. Check live streaming info, confirmed playing XIs, and other match details here as these two rivals face off in Oman. Photo: X/CricketNep

Nepal and UAE meet in a high-stakes Super Six showdown at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, where both sides aim to continue their unbeaten run in the qualifiers and edge closer to T20 World Cup qualification. Check live streaming info, confirmed playing XIs, and other match details here as these two rivals face off in Oman. Photo: X/CricketNep