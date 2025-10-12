Nepal have won the toss and elected to bat first
The two sides are even in their last ten meetings, with five wins each
Match starts at 4:00 PM IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Nepal and United Arab Emirates face off in the Super Six match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on October 12 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. The action gets underway at 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM GMT). Both teams were unbeaten in their groups and have a close head-to-head record, with five wins apiece in their last ten encounters, setting up a gripping contest as they vie for a berth in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
Nepal have won the toss and chose to bat first.
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Nepal Playing XI: Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi
United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Jonathan Figy, Rahul Chopra(w), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Zahid Ali
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Irfan, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (w), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Zahid Ali, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Jonathan Figy
Nepal vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of Nepal vs United Arab Emirates is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website in India. Viewers can follow the coverage on the platform throughout the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.