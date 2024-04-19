Nepal Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Third-Place Playoff: When And Where To Watch

The second edition of ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 has reached its business end with UAE and Oman fighting it out in the final of the tournament. Nepal and Hong Kong lost their respective semi-final matches and will now contest in the third-place playoff match. (More Cricket News)
Nepal took on United Arab Emirates in the 1st semi-final and it seemed they will be favourites to go through. However, an inspired bowling performance from the UAE bowlers saw Nepal crumble to 119/9 in their 20 overs.
In reply, despite some early setbacks, UAE cruised to an easy six-wicket victory and earn a spot in the final. Alishan Sharafu scored an unbeaten 55.
In the second semi-final, Oman bowled first against Hong Kong. Oman bowlers led by Bilal Khan (3/36) and Aqib Ilyas (3/14) saw them restrict Hong Kong for 130/9.
When Nepal Vs Hong Kong, Third-Place Playoff, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup will be played?
The Nepal Vs Hong Kong, Third-Place Playoff, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 20, Saturday at 4 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Hong Kong, Third-Place Playoff, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Hong Kong, Third-Place Playoff, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?
The Nepal Vs Hong Kong, Third-Place Playoff, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal
Hong Kong: Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.