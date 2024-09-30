Cricket

Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series

The fourth match of the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series, Nepal vs Canada, will be played on October 1, Tuesday. Here's all you need to know about the match including the live streaming details, and squads

Nepal cricket fans during the Canada Tri-series Photo: X/CricketNep
Nepal will take on Canada yet again with a chance in their hands to take an upper hand in the tri-nation series also involving Oman. (More Cricket News)

Canada defeated Nepal in the opening match of the tri-series by 14 runs. Nepal had to only get a manageable 125 but the batting unit collapsed towards the end and the Rhinos fell 14 runs short.

Nepal then defeated Oman in their second match of the tri-series to bounce back strongly. Young Gulshan Jha starred in their victory with both bat and ball to give Nepal their first win of the competition. Jha and the entire Nepal team would want to continue the good work and avenge their opening match's defeat to Canada.

Here's all you need to know about the match including the live streaming details, and squads


Nepal Vs Canada T20 squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Gurbaj Singh, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana Ur Rehman, Kanwar Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Parveen Kumar, Saad bin Zafar, Shreyas Mova (wicket-keeper)


When is Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match?

The fourth match of the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series, Nepal vs Canada, will be played on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 9:30 PM IST at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Canada, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match?

In Canada and the USA, the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series matches can be streamed live on Willow TV. For Nepal and the rest of the world, fans can catch the action live on STYX Sports.

