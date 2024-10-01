Cricket

Nepal Vs Canada Live Score: Rhinos Look To Avenge Defeat In Return Fixture

Follow live score of the Nepal vs Canada match at the Canada T20 Tri-series right here

Nepal-canada-live streaming-cricket
Nepal cricket fans during the Canada Tri-series Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the Nepal vs Canada T20I in the ongoing tri-series. Nepal lost to Canada in the opening encounter of the series that also features Oman. Follow live scores of the Nepal vs Canada match right here. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)

This is the fourth match of the tri-series. Canada had defeated Nepal in the opening match of the competition. Nepal then bounced back to defeat Oman in the second match. Oman too overcame the Nepal defeat by drubbing Canada. So it has been an interesting series with every team capable of defeating the other.

Squads:

Nepal Squad: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Arjun Saud

Canada Squad: Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Gurbaz Bajwa, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India Set 145-Run Target For South Africa
  2. Nepal Vs Canada Live Score: Rhinos Look To Avenge Defeat In Return Fixture
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Were Willing To Risk Low Score To Force Result Against Bangladesh, Says Rohit
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Propels India To Series Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief
  5. England Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Devine, Kerr Look For Answers Against Disciplined ENG-W
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Parag Shrivas Sees Second Yellow; HFC 0-0 CFC
  2. Ronaldo Drops Retirement Hint As He Shifts Focus Away From Individual Records
  3. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Celtic, Champions League: Brendan Rodgers, The Bhoys Under 'No Illusions' About Tough BVB Test
  5. Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
  3. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  4. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  5. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
  2. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  3. Andhra Gov's SIT Probe Into Tirupati Laddu 'Adulteration' Claim Stalled | Know Why
  4. Outlook Exclusive with Former Deputy CM of Haryana Dushyant Chautala
  5. Day In Pics: October 01, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops
  5. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3