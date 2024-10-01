Nepal Vs Canada Live Score: Rhinos Look To Avenge Defeat In Return Fixture

Welcome to the live coverage of the Nepal vs Canada T20I in the ongoing tri-series. Nepal lost to Canada in the opening encounter of the series that also features Oman. Follow live scores of the Nepal vs Canada match right here. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
This is the fourth match of the tri-series. Canada had defeated Nepal in the opening match of the competition. Nepal then bounced back to defeat Oman in the second match. Oman too overcame the Nepal defeat by drubbing Canada. So it has been an interesting series with every team capable of defeating the other.
Squads:
Nepal Squad: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh(w), Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Arjun Saud
Canada Squad: Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton(c), Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Gurbaz Bajwa, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh