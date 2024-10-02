Cricket

NAM Vs UAE Toss Update, 2024 Namibia T20I Tri-Series: Namibia Chose To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss update and playing XIs of the NAM Vs UAE, 2024 Namibia T20I Tri-Series match 4

Namibia vs UAE Photo: X | Cricket Namibia
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth match of the 2024 Namibia Tri-Nations series against United Arab Emirates on October 2, Wednesday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia. (More Cricket News)

Namibia and UAE have met twice before in T20 formats with both winning one match each.

The UAE enter this match following a 15-run defeat to the United States, while Namibia are also coming off a 13-run loss to the USA.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Playing XIs:

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Syed Haider Shah(w), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Namibia (Playing XI): JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni

Full Squads:

UAE

Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming:

The Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

