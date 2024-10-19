Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer Ends Century Drought With Brilliant Red-Ball Knock

Shreyas Iyer's last First-Class century came while representing India in November 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur. During this innings, he also surpassed the milestone of 6,000 First-Class runs

shreyas iyer sunglasses X aman
India D captain Shreyas Iyer batted with sunglasses on during the Duleep Trophy 2024 match. Photo: X | Cricket Satire
info_icon

Shreyas Iyer's drought for a domestic red-ball century came to an end on Day 2 of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Maharashtra at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai on Saturday, October 19. (More Cricket News)

Iyer, who is currently sidelined from the Indian Test team, has notched his first First-Class century in three years.

He scored a brilliant 131-ball century, putting Mumbai in a commanding position. The right-hander struck nine fours and three sixes, marking his 14th First-Class hundred.

UAE National Cricket Team. - X | UAE Cricket Official
United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: UAE To Bowl First

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Iyer played a crucial role in helping Mumbai surpass Maharashtra's first-innings score, partnering with opener Ayush Mhatre. The duo formed a formidable 200-run partnership on Day 2.

While Mhatre was dismissed for 176, Iyer held his ground and continued the assault until he scored 142 runs before getting out.

The 29-year-old, who has been absent from the Indian Test team since February this year, was appointed captain of India D for the Duleep Trophy.

During the star-studded tournament, he played six innings but failed to score a single century, with his highest score being 54 against India C. Additionally, Iyer was dismissed for a duck twice during the competition.

