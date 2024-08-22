Cricket

Mohammed Shami: India Pacer's Return To Be Delayed By BCCI With Australia Tour In Mind - Report

Shami is undergoing recovery after battling ankle injury last year during the ODI World Cup

India's Tour Of England: It Will Be Great Summer For Us, Says Mohammed Shami
India's premier fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, has been away from competitive cricket since last year. His last game in India colours was the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad where the hosts lost to Australia. (More Cricket News)

Shami received further damaging news after he sustained an ankle injury in the tourney that required surgery and would rule him out of action for the coming months.

The 33-year-old has been away from cricket and has been recovering with the Indian management keen to ensure the former returns to full fitness ahead of a busy schedule.

Shami's rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has been a steady one. Despite Shami showing some encouraging signs, the management wants to proceed with caution and want the fast bowler fit and firing for the Test series Down Under later this year.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Shami's comeback to the national team won't be a rushed one. The pacer, who underwent surgery six months back, has recently resumed bowling at the NCA and the BCCI's focus is on gradually including him to the squad.

Although, there were some signs that Shami might be roped in for the Bangladesh series but the selectors have chosen to prioritise his long-term fitness, and thus, the 33-year-old won't feature in the series next month.

However, Shami could mark his return on the field albeit on the domestic front with his Bengal side in the Ranji Trophy opener on October 11.

That could pave the way for Shami to be included in the squad for the New Zealand series with the possibility of playing in the second or third Test. Moreover, the management also plans to send him to Australia for the India-A tour starting from October 31 and November 7, that could help with match fitness ahead of the Australia series.

