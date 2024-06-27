Cricket

Mexican Cricket Fans Aim To Expand Sport With New Teams

Cricket is now played in six of the country's 32 states. The sport arrived in 1827 with diplomats, entrepreneurs and British contractors. It never came close to soccer's popularity but now has some cricketers in the making

File
CAB First Division Photo: File
info_icon

University student Emanuel Gutierrez made a rare choice in his native Mexico when he adapted his baseball swing for cricket. (More Cricket News)

Cricket supporters in the country hope there's more to come.

The sport has been on an upswing in Mexico in the past decade due to a growing Indian community in the Latin American nation.

Cricket is now played in six of the country's 32 states. The sport arrived in 1827 with diplomats, entrepreneurs and British contractors. It never came close to soccer's popularity but now has some cricketers in the making.

Gutierrez said he continues to invite friends to watch him play regardless of the jokes he has to hear.

“What is this sport?” he replied when The Associated Press asked what question he has to answer most frequently.

Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world, with more than 2.5 billion fans, mostly in Asia.

For many years, British and Indian cricketers in Mexico did not reach out to the locals, which limited the sport's growth. But times are changing and the Mexican cricket association now has academy teams led by Indian players, so pupils of private and public schools can learn the sport.

A pilot initiative at the Santa Martha Acatitla women's jail, outside the Mexican capital, was so successful that four other prisons joined.

The number of teams in Mexico has grown from nine in 2019 to 17 today, said Ben Owen, president of the country's cricket federation. His goal is to reach 50 teams nationwide soon.

“Our idea is to grow the sport in every region where we have a presence but horizontally. That means more kids playing and with that more players for us in the future," Owen said.

The 36-year-old Indian executive Pratik Singh, who arrived in Mexico almost five years ago, is one of the leaders behind the effort. He coaches a women's team and teaches the sport in poor regions of Mexico City to deaf and mute children.

“I arrived in Mexico without thinking about cricket," Singh said.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and teammates walk off after losing to South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He started playing again for fun and after two years he became a coach.

“We Indians can share our knowledge but to have big growth in Mexico we need to involve more Mexicans,” he added.

That is why players like Gutierrez have brought new hope. He has worked hard to improve his cricket swing and to hold on to his bat after he hits the ball — as opposed to his time as a baseball player.

“If Mexicans really get to know what this sport is like, there's a lot of potential for them to like it a lot,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  2. Sensex Breaches Historic 79,000-Mark To Reach New All-Time High, Nifty Also Hits Record Peak
  3. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; AAP To Boycott President's Address To Parliament
  4. Meghalaya: Woman Beaten By Men For Allegedly Having Extra-Marital Affair; 5 Arrested
  5. Parliament: 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, AAP's Call To Boycott Prez Address | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  4. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
  5. 'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages
Sports News
  1. Mexican Cricket Fans Aim To Expand Sport With New Teams
  2. SLO Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Razvan Marin Helps Romania Take Top Spot In Group E - In Pics
  3. AFG Vs SA Semi-Final: Ten Lowest Totals Recorded In T20 World Cup History
  4. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  5. NBA Draft: French Players Rock - First Time In History A Country Other Than USA Had Three In Top 10
World News
  1. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  2. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  3. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  4. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
  5. Bolivia: President Arce Foils Coup Attempt, Names New Army Commander
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; AAP To Boycott President's Address To Parliament
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final