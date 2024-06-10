Cricket

MCA President Amol Kale Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In New York

The 47-year-old Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022

amol kale with sachin tendulkar X @Amolkk1976
MCA President Amol Kale (L) with Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo: X/ @Amolkk1976
info_icon

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (More Cricket News)

On Sunday, Kale was present at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium to watch the game between the arch-rivals along with other MCA officials including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat.

The 47-year-old Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022.

Mumbai players celebrate their Ranji Trophy 2024 final victory against Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium on March 14. - PTI/Shashank Parade
Ranji Trophy: How Maidans Of Mumbai Continue To Shape Indian Cricket

BY Arijit Ghosh

During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

