Manipur Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group C Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Manipur will take on Uttar Pradesh in a round 3, Group C encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)
Manipur are currently placed seventh in the eight-team Group C, having lost both their games so far. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, are in the fifth position, having won one of their two games so far.
UP first lost to Delhi by 47 runs, then notched up a seven-wicket victory against Himachal Pradesh. As for Manipur, they lost to Haryana and Jharkhand by eight wickets and 88 runs respectively, and a third straight defeat could spell doom for the side.
The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.
The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.
Manipur Vs Uttar Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads
Manipur: Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Chingakham Bidash, Rex Rajkumar(c), Ahmed Shah(w), Soubam Rohit Kiran Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Somorjit Salam
Uttar Pradesh: Swastik Chikara, Aryan Juyal(w), Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Priyam Garg, Shivam Sharma, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Aaqib Khan, Vipraj Nigam
Manipur Vs Uttar Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh game be played?
The Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh game will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9am IST.
Where will the Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh match be live streamed?
Select matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.