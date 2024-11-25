Madhya Pradesh Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Madhya Pradesh will battle it out against Meghalaya in a Group A Round 2 fixture of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Madhya Pradesh enter the tie after a fantastic 102-run victory over Mizoram and would want to continue to stamp their authority against Meghalaya.
WithMeghalaya, still recovering from Hyderabad's 179-run defeat, will be hopeful of a better showing against a formidable Madhya Pradesh unit in Rajkot.
With the game starting at 1:30 PM, it could assist the spinners with the sun beating down.
Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match between Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C on Monday, November 25, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.