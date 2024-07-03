The defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings will kick off the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with a clash against Chepauk Super Gillies on July 5, Friday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Shahrukh Khan's Lyca Kovai Kings will aim to defend their title in the eighth season of TNPL. Last year, playing 7 matches they faced setback only once facing defeat at the hands of Nellai Royal Kings, the same team who met them at the summit clash. LKK beat NRK in the final match of 2023 TNPL by 104 runs to win their first championship.
The Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, boast the most successful history in the tournament with four titles. However, their performance in the 2023 TNPL season was lackluster as they finished fifth, securing only 3 wins out of 7 matches played. Led by Baba Aparajith, this time, the team aims to bounce back and reclaim their dominance.
Here is all the details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 1 live streaming
When is Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024?
The Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 first match will be played on July 5, Friday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024 Squads:
Lyca Kovai Kings: Atheeq UR Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Mohammed M, Mugilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudharsan B, Shahrukh Khan M (C), Siddharth M, Sujay S, Suresh Kumar J, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V, Manish GR, Vignesh GV, Meeran Rahil Rahman.
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Christ A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.