Cricket

West Indies Vs England, 3rd T20I: Jos Buttler Confident As Team In Strong Position After Series Win

Mahmood's three wickets came in the powerplay, in which the West Indies were skittled to 37-5. Mahmood was clearly delighted with the bowling performance after the match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
England-cricket-team
England take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
info_icon

Jos Buttler believes England are in a "strong place" after they edged past West Indies in St. Lucia, beating them by three wickets to claim a series-winning victory. (More Sports News)

The tourists took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, but had to rely heavily on luck during their 146-run chase, with Liam Livingstone dropped three times on the way to 39.

But it was England's bowlers who initially did the damage, with Saqib Mahmood putting in a player-of-the-match performance to finish with figures of 3-17, with his three wickets coming in the powerplay, in which the West Indies were skittled to 37-5.

Mahmood's three wickets came in the powerplay, in which the West Indies were skittled to 37-5. Mahmood was clearly delighted with the bowling performance after the match.

Captain Rovman Powell (54) helped the hosts recover, but they were ultimately unable to post a winning score and finished on 145-8.

It was not an easy ride for England, though, having initially slipped to 37-3 in their own powerplay, before Sam Curran knocked 41 off 26 balls to dig his side out of a hole.

It was left to Livingstone to finish the job, having been dropped twice by Nicholas Pooran on six and eight and again by Shimron Hetmyer on 21.

But England squeaked over the line with just four balls remaining, consolidating their lead in the series with just two matches remaining.

"[It was] a real collective effort to win the series, which is really pleasing. I've been so impressed with how we've set the tone in the powerplays in all three games so far," said captain Buttler.

"We're in a really strong place as a team. We've got really good competition for places too, when you consider the players who aren't here."

Mahmood's fast start was key to England's success on Thursday, and he was delighted with his personal performance after the match. 

"As a bowling unit we've always had the mindset of wanting to take early wickets," he said.

"We know their batting line-up is stacked all the way down, but we haven't backed down, and we have taken powerplay wickets in every game so far.

"I feel really free in this team now. It feels like my spot, and it feels like a really great chance to express myself out there."

West Indies captain Rovman Powell, meanwhile, was clear where his side need to tighten up.

"It's a bit disappointing, we keep losing wickets in the powerplay and in clusters. We need to be our natural selves," he said.

"We know we are stroke players and come out aggressively but that little element of being smart was missing."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Shami Wicketless In Bengal Vs MP
  2. Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala
  3. Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition
  4. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: France Held To A Draw By Israel
  2. Jamaica Vs United States, CONCACAF Nations League: Pepi's Early Strike Gives Visitors Narrow Lead
  3. Honduras vs Mexico Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch HON Vs MEX QF 1st Leg
  4. UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Beat Greece In Athens
  5. Paraguay Vs Argentina, World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Scaloni Backs His Players After Shocking Defeat
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
  2. Remembering Birsa Munda: Champion Of Adivasi Rights And Autonomy
  3. Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take
  4. PM Modi's Aircraft Faces Technical Trouble At Jharkhand Airport; Everyone Safe
  5. India's Climate Policy Lacks Gender-Responsive Strategy: Report At Cop29
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  2. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  5. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya