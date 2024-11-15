West Indies Vs England, 3rd T20I: Jos Buttler Confident As Team In Strong Position After Series Win

Jos Buttler believes England are in a "strong place" after they edged past West Indies in St. Lucia, beating them by three wickets to claim a series-winning victory. (More Sports News)
The tourists took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, but had to rely heavily on luck during their 146-run chase, with Liam Livingstone dropped three times on the way to 39.
But it was England's bowlers who initially did the damage, with Saqib Mahmood putting in a player-of-the-match performance to finish with figures of 3-17, with his three wickets coming in the powerplay, in which the West Indies were skittled to 37-5.
Captain Rovman Powell (54) helped the hosts recover, but they were ultimately unable to post a winning score and finished on 145-8.
It was not an easy ride for England, though, having initially slipped to 37-3 in their own powerplay, before Sam Curran knocked 41 off 26 balls to dig his side out of a hole.
It was left to Livingstone to finish the job, having been dropped twice by Nicholas Pooran on six and eight and again by Shimron Hetmyer on 21.
But England squeaked over the line with just four balls remaining, consolidating their lead in the series with just two matches remaining.
"[It was] a real collective effort to win the series, which is really pleasing. I've been so impressed with how we've set the tone in the powerplays in all three games so far," said captain Buttler.
"We're in a really strong place as a team. We've got really good competition for places too, when you consider the players who aren't here."
Mahmood's fast start was key to England's success on Thursday, and he was delighted with his personal performance after the match.
"As a bowling unit we've always had the mindset of wanting to take early wickets," he said.
"We know their batting line-up is stacked all the way down, but we haven't backed down, and we have taken powerplay wickets in every game so far.
"I feel really free in this team now. It feels like my spot, and it feels like a really great chance to express myself out there."
West Indies captain Rovman Powell, meanwhile, was clear where his side need to tighten up.
"It's a bit disappointing, we keep losing wickets in the powerplay and in clusters. We need to be our natural selves," he said.
"We know we are stroke players and come out aggressively but that little element of being smart was missing."