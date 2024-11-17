Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: BCCI Wants Shami To Play SMAT Despite Calls For His IND Vs AUS Inclusion - Report

Mohammed Shami's international comeback might take place in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but it could happen during the second half of the series

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mohammed-Shami-Indian-Cricket-X-Photo
IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Shami could feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tourament. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami could feature in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament for Bengal starting from November 23 to December 15. Shami, 34, recently turned out for the state in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture against Madhya Pradesh. (More Cricket News)

The veteran pacer returned with the match figures of 7/156 however, the apex cricket board do not want to rush him for the upcoming IND vs AUS series.

Those privy to developments said BCCI medical team and national selectors want Shami to play a few more competitive games in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to check if his body is holding up after multiple games even if it's a white ball format tournament.

“Bengal team for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be selected tomorrow. If Shami is not going for Border Gavaskar Trophy, I believe he will be available for Bengal,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla told PTI.

It is understood that the selection committee doesn't want to take chances by fast-tracking Shami after just one Ranji Trophy match having completed an extensive rehabilitation programme.

India's captain Rohit Sharma will reportedly miss the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that Shami should be on the first flight to Australia as he has proved his fitness and his worth with the ball.

Speaking to RevSportz about the same, he explained, "Yeah, I will send him to Australia. He doesn't need to play Mushtaq Ali. I will send him to Australia even if he misses the Perth Test and he keeps bowling. He keeps bowling. He should be on the flight now. And he is bowling today as well.

"I don't know what's the score. But I am sure he will bowl another 25-30 overs today in this inning as well. And he should be on the next flight to Australia. He may miss the Perth Test."

India play Australia in the 1st Test starting from November 22 in Perth.

Tags

