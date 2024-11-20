Cricket

MAH Assembly Elections: Tendulkar, Wife Anjali, Daughter Sara Cast Their Vote In Mumbai - Watch

Maharashtra Elections: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar voted early in Mumbai on Wednesday and urged fellow citizens to exercise their democratic duty

Sachin-Tendulkar-Voting-Maharashtra-Assembly-Elections-PTI
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and daughter Sara show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station. Photo: PTI
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai during the Maharashtra Assembly Election on Wednesday, November 20. Tendulkar arrived along with his wife Anjali, daughter Sarah at the booth and fulfill their duty. (More Cricket News)

'SRT' was seen wearing a floral-printed shirt and posed for the media after coming out of the booth. The former India captain, who was appointed as the National Icon by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has actively raising awareness for voting participation.

"I have been an icon for the ECI for quite some time now. My message is simple: vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," Tendulkar said, commending the arrangements made by the authorities at his polling station.

Apart from Tendulkar, several other Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and personalities stepped out early Wednesday morning to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Voting began in all 288 assembly seats in the state at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Maharashtra to participate in the polls with full enthusiasm and enhance the splendour of the festival of democracy. In a post on X, he appealed to the women and young voters to poll in large numbers.

(with PTI inputs)

