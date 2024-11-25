Cricket

Updated ICC World Test Championship Standings: India Back On Top After Perth Victory

The 295-run win over Australia has taken India to 61.11 percentage points, but they will still need to win three of the remaining four Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests to ensure qualification for the WTC final

Jasprit Bumrah Dhruv Jurel first India vs Australia Test
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Dhruv Jurel the wicket of Travis Head during the first India vs Australia Test in Perth. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India are back on top in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after their 295-run walloping of hosts Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024). The Indian team had slipped to the second spot after the shocking 0-3 home whitewash to New Zealand, but have found their way back in the ascendance for now. (Day 4 Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The massive win over Australia has taken India to 61.11 percentage points, while Australia return to the second spot with 57.69%. But India will still need to win at least three of their remaining four Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests against the Aussies to ensure qualification for the WTC final on their own terms.

As for Australia, winning four of their remaining six Tests will be sufficient to advance to the summit clash, as Pat Cummins' team will also tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series after the home series against India.

Pos.TeamPlayedWonDrawLostDed.PointsPCT
1India15915211061.11
2Australia13814109057.69
3Sri Lanka950406055.56
4New Zealand1160507254.55
5South Africa841305254.17
6England19919199340.79
7Pakistan1040684033.33
8Bangladesh1030733327.5
9West Indies912602018.52

India and Australia will now lock horns in Adelaide for the day-night Test starting on December 6, followed by the third Test in Brisbane (December 14-18), fourth Test in Melbourne (December 26-30) and the fifth and final game in Sydney (January 3-7).

