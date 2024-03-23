Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Field First At Eden Gardens; Check Playing XIs

Mitchell Starc is making his Kolkata Knight Riders debut at the prestigious Eden Gardens with his Aussie teammate Pat Cummins set to be in the opposition half. The fixture will also see the likes of Travis Head, Rinku Singh, Glenn Phillips make an appearance

Outlook Sports Desk
23 March 2024
SRH skipper Pat Cummins at the toss. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer's KKR will look to make a positive start against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins addresses the media on the eve of their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. - PTI
Speaking at the toss, Cummins said, "We gonna have a bowl, wicket looks pretty good. Jansen, Klaasen and Markram are the other three. This is my first game for Sunrisers, it's been awesome in the camp to the lead-up and the confidence is really high in the group."

Iyer, who has recovered from his back injury, also revealed his plans for the game. He said, "Feel fantastic (talking about his recovery from back injury). I have been training well and played a few games as well. The spinners have been bowling tremendously over the past few seasons and all of them are lethal in their own way. I see a bit of dryness on this wicket and hopefully it will help them. Salt, Narine, Russell and Starc are playing today."

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Tags

